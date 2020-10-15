25,394 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marriott International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Marriott International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Marriott International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $97.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

