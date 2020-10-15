Hexavest Inc. Buys 91 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 245.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Moody’s by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $290.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

