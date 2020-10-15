Hexavest Inc. Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 42.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,190 shares of company stock worth $2,667,233 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $129.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.53. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $132.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

