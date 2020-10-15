Tiaa Fsb Sells 614 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 25,501 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 176.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.83.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.90.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

