Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $201.19 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $122.90 and a 1-year high of $206.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.65 and its 200 day moving average is $178.37.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

