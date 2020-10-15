ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) from GBX 3,650 ($47.69) to GBX 4,900 ($64.02) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,807 ($62.80).

Get ASOS Plc (ASC.L) alerts:

ASC opened at GBX 4,689 ($61.26) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,053.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,511.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.11. ASOS Plc has a one year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a one year high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.