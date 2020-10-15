Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 271 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,233. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $129.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.82 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.