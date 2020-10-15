Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in General Dynamics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 73.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 1,820.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 188,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 178,262 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $12,528,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

