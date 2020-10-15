Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 77,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst alerts:

Shares of BUI opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

About Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.