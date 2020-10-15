Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 430 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,062,000 after purchasing an additional 159,378 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,895,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,822,000 after purchasing an additional 100,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,709,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $7,326,869.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,103.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $94.47 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

