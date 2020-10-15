Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $217.35 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $224.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.33.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

