Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,541 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $19,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4,434.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $82.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.68.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.