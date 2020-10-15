Hexavest Inc. Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 191 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Argus began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

NYSE TDOC opened at $230.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.16. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.04 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $6,667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,978,119.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $308,996.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,680.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,295 shares of company stock worth $19,325,547 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

