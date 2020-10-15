iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,619,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,409,000 after buying an additional 456,700 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,330,000 after buying an additional 4,030,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after buying an additional 600,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,240,000 after buying an additional 220,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $161.09 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

