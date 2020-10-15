Tiaa Fsb Sells 280 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.82.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $163.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.35 and a 200 day moving average of $162.07. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $377.42.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

