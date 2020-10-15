Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,241 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $36.98 on Thursday. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

