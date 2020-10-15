Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of FedEx to $276.50 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.60.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $276.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.88 and a 200 day moving average of $168.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $278.96.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison acquired 2,200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.53 per share, with a total value of $361,966.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,096.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $17,812,973. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

