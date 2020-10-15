ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) from GBX 3,650 ($47.69) to GBX 4,900 ($64.02) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,807 ($62.80).

ASC stock opened at GBX 4,689 ($61.26) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,053.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,511.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. ASOS Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.84.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

