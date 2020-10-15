ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 5,700 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,807 ($62.80).

ASC opened at GBX 4,689 ($61.26) on Wednesday. ASOS Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,053.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,511.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 87.84.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

