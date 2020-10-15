ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 5,900 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,807 ($62.80).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 4,689 ($61.26) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,053.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,511.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 87.84. ASOS Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

