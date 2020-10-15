CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CX Institutional increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 413.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 184,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 94,832 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $69.38 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.81.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

