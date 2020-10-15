Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 150.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

General Mills stock opened at $62.09 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

