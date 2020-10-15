Hexavest Inc. Sells 97,126 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,126 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

MCHI opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $78.56.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

