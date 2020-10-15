Hexavest Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 77.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Credicorp by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Credicorp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

NYSE:BAP opened at $120.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.73. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $118.00 and a one year high of $220.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $868.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Banco Santander lowered Credicorp to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities raised Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.