Hexavest Inc. Raises Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,196 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 20.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 6.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 4.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 4.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 48,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

NYSE FHN opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

