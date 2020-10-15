Hexavest Inc. Has $914,000 Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,944 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.71.

NYSE CP opened at $322.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $322.98.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

