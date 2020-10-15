Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,471 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.74. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.09.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

