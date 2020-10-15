Financial Review: Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) versus EnLink Midstream (NASDAQ:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) and Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for EnLink Midstream and Altus Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream 4 4 1 0 1.67 Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A

EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $4.61, indicating a potential upside of 68.91%. Given EnLink Midstream’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EnLink Midstream is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EnLink Midstream and Altus Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream $6.05 billion 0.22 -$1.12 billion $0.14 19.50 Altus Midstream $135.80 million 1.25 -$1.34 billion $175.60 0.06

EnLink Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Altus Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnLink Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of EnLink Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of EnLink Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EnLink Midstream and Altus Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream -27.09% 2.87% 1.19% Altus Midstream -276.06% 1,143.02% 35.86%

Risk and Volatility

EnLink Midstream has a beta of 3.65, meaning that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Midstream has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EnLink Midstream beats Altus Midstream on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 12,000 miles of pipelines; 21 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Altus Midstream Company is a subsidiary of Apache Midstream LLC.

