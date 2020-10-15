Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Target were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 95,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Target by 20.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 563,138 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,355,000 after purchasing an additional 95,254 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $2,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $163.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $166.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

