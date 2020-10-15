HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. ValuEngine downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CSFB boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.05.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $134.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at $723,622.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

