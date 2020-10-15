ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Up 5.9%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.24. 648,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,793,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $477.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

