Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Trading Up 6.1%

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 737,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,108,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.82 million during the quarter.
About Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.
See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.