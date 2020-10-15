Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Trading Up 6.1%

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 737,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,108,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.82 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aemetis stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 195,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Aemetis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of AbbVie Call Options
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of AbbVie Call Options
ViewRay Shares Up 5.9%
ViewRay Shares Up 5.9%
Aemetis Trading Up 6.1%
Aemetis Trading Up 6.1%
Arvinas Stock Price Up 6.2%
Arvinas Stock Price Up 6.2%
CHF Solutions Shares Up 5.5%
CHF Solutions Shares Up 5.5%
Michaels Companies Stock Price Up 6.3%
Michaels Companies Stock Price Up 6.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report