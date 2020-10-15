Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Trading Up 6.1%

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 737,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,108,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.82 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aemetis stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 195,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Aemetis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

