Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.42. Approximately 322,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 443,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

ARVN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Arvinas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $110,114.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 130.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 41.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 202.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

