CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Shares Up 5.5%

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 5,499,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 7,335,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 285.45% and a negative return on equity of 295.29%. Equities analysts forecast that CHF Solutions Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHFS. UBS Group AG bought a new position in CHF Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CHF Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in CHF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

