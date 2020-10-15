Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 5,668,556 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 5,022,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on MIK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of Michaels Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

