Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 5,668,556 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 5,022,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.
Several analysts have issued reports on MIK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.04.
In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of Michaels Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period.
Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.
