Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Trading Up 3.7%

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 189,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 475,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.
Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.
About Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)
Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.
