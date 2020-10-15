Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Trading Up 3.7%

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 189,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 475,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 28,723.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106,850 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synthetic Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synthetic Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

About Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

