Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 242,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 800,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
PTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.96.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $42.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.62.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Polarityte by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 189,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Polarityte by 76.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 135,155 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE)
PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.
Further Reading: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.