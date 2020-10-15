Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 242,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 800,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

PTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $42.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Polarityte Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Polarityte by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 189,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Polarityte by 76.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 135,155 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

