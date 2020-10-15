Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock Price Up 7%

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) rose 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 506,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 627,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

CTSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 122.99% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 20,581 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

