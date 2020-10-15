Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.54. 453,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 363,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

RVMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 1,438 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $41,716.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,438 shares in the company, valued at $41,716.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 16,967 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $439,784.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,622 shares of company stock worth $6,771,294.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.