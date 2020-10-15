Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Up 7.1%

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.54. 453,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 363,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

RVMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 1,438 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $41,716.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,438 shares in the company, valued at $41,716.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 16,967 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $439,784.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,622 shares of company stock worth $6,771,294.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
HCA Healthcare, Inc. Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
Critical Comparison: OncoCyte versus StageZero Life Sciences
Critical Comparison: OncoCyte versus StageZero Life Sciences
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of AbbVie Call Options
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of AbbVie Call Options
ViewRay Shares Up 5.9%
ViewRay Shares Up 5.9%
Aemetis Trading Up 6.1%
Aemetis Trading Up 6.1%
Arvinas Stock Price Up 6.2%
Arvinas Stock Price Up 6.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report