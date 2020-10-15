Traders Buy High Volume of Avnet Call Options (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 675 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 893% compared to the average volume of 68 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,299,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,496 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,704,000 after acquiring an additional 505,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,588,000 after acquiring an additional 214,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,241,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,500,000 after acquiring an additional 128,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,116,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,275 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVT opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. Avnet has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

