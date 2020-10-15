Turning Point Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 726 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 984% compared to the average volume of 67 call options.

TPTX stock opened at $116.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.39. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $122.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPTX. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

