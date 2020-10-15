Turning Point Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 726 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 984% compared to the average volume of 67 call options.
TPTX stock opened at $116.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.39. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $122.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPTX. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.