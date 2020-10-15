Edward (Ted) Pretty Buys 300,000 Shares of Cipherpoint (ASX:CPT) Stock

Cipherpoint (ASX:CPT) insider Edward (Ted) Pretty bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,400.00 ($10,285.71).

About Cipherpoint

Cipherpoint Limited develops and commercializes intellectual property primarily in the field of data security technology in Australasia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Singapore. Its Covata Data Security Platform allows for discovery, protection, and control of sensitive and compliance regulated data.

