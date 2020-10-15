Peter Larocque Sells 1,114 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Peter Larocque sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $172,536.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,807.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Larocque also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SYNNEX alerts:

On Monday, October 5th, Peter Larocque sold 5,600 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $835,688.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $568,517.70.

SYNNEX stock opened at $145.14 on Thursday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $156.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SYNNEX by 264.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $1,377,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in SYNNEX by 44.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SYNNEX by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.