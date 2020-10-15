Peter Larocque Sells 1,114 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Peter Larocque sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $172,536.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,807.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Peter Larocque also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 5th, Peter Larocque sold 5,600 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $835,688.00.
- On Wednesday, July 15th, Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $568,517.70.
SYNNEX stock opened at $145.14 on Thursday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $156.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SYNNEX by 264.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $1,377,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in SYNNEX by 44.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SYNNEX by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.86.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
