RFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of PM opened at $78.91 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

