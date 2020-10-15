RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after buying an additional 1,179,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,470,000 after buying an additional 1,587,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,821,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,847,000 after buying an additional 496,930 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,756,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,616,000 after buying an additional 213,782 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,634,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,021,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.24.

ETN stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $109.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

