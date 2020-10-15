Tributary Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 14.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 58,728 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Equitable during the third quarter worth $19,285,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,327,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 501,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 71,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,157,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQH stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -338.28 and a beta of 1.74. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equitable from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

