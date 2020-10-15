Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 54.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 5,093.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

