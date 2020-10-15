Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 54.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5,093.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.05. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

