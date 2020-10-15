Tributary Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pool by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pool by 11.2% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Pool by 19.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pool by 43.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Sidoti raised their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $360.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.57 and a 200 day moving average of $271.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $363.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $1,088,864.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,621,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.59, for a total value of $6,251,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,638.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,396,927 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.