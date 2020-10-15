Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 195.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,426,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168,234 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $534,162,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $201,489,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 322.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $88,875,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Barclays upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.65.

NYSE:HLT opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.25. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The business’s revenue was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

